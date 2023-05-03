Death – Obituary News : IPRL Match Sees Car and Bike Collide: Youth Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy strikes as youth dies in a bike-car collision in Ramapuram

In a tragic incident, a young man lost his life in a bike-car collision in Ramapuram, Kanyakumari district. The accident occurred around 5:30 pm in front of LP School. The victim, identified as Vishnu Chandrasekharan (30), was declared dead on arrival at a nearby private hospital.

Details of the accident

According to eyewitnesses, Vishnu was riding his bike with a friend when a car hit them while crossing the road. Both bike and car were travelling in the same direction, and the car driver failed to notice the bike. Vishnu bore the brunt of the impact and sustained critical injuries.

Immediate aftermath and response

After the accident, Vishnu’s friend who was also on the bike, escaped with minor injuries and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. However, Vishnu’s condition was serious, and despite being rushed to a private hospital, he could not be saved.

The news of his death came as a shock to his friends and family, who were eagerly waiting for him to return home so they could watch the IPL match together. Vishnu was an avid cricket fan and a member of the local cricket team, Muthukulam Cricket Club.

Investigation and further updates

The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter to determine the cause of the accident. Meanwhile, Vishnu’s body has been shifted to the government hospital in Kanyakumari district for further procedures.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for better road safety measures in the state. It is imperative that drivers exercise caution while on the road, especially while overtaking or crossing lanes.

Conclusion

The loss of a young life is always tragic and heartbreaking. Our thoughts and prayers are with Vishnu’s family and friends during this difficult time.

News Source : East Coast Daily Malayalam

Source Link :ഐപിഎൽ മത്സരം കണ്ട് വരുമ്പോള്‍ കാറും ബൈക്കും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ചു: യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു/