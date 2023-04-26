Death – Obituary News : Iqbal Pakula’s Cause of Death as Revealed by Wife

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Spouse discloses reason for Iqbal Pakula’s passing.

Iqbal Pakula Dies at 45 Due to Heart Disease and Leukemia

On Tuesday (25/4), the Indonesian entertainment industry lost one of its talented actors, Iqbal Pakula. His sudden death shocked many people, including his friends, family, and fans. His wife, Andiez La Nuite, revealed that Iqbal had a history of heart disease and leukemia, which contributed to his untimely demise.

The Life and Legacy of Iqbal Pakula

Iqbal Pakula was widely recognized as one of the most promising actors in Indonesia. He was known for his versatile roles and impeccable acting skills, which earned him critical acclaim and a massive fan base. Throughout his career, Iqbal starred in many popular films and TV shows, including “Tukang Bubur Naik Haji The Series,” “Ekspedisi Madewa,” and “Jodoh Wasiat Bapak.”

Aside from his acting career, Iqbal was also a philanthropist and an advocate for environmental conservation. He was actively involved in various social causes and used his platform to make a significant impact on society.

The Tragic Death of Iqbal Pakula

According to his wife, Andiez La Nuite, Iqbal had a history of heart disease and leukemia. Although he had been receiving treatment for his conditions, his health condition worsened, and he passed away on Tuesday (25/4).

Many people who knew Iqbal and his contributions to the entertainment industry and society at large were devastated by his sudden death. His fans and colleagues from the Indonesian entertainment industry took to social media to express their heartfelt condolences and pay tribute to his legacy.

Fans and Colleagues Pay Tribute to Iqbal Pakula

Many fans and colleagues from the Indonesian entertainment industry expressed their condolences and shared their memories and impressions of Iqbal Pakula on social media following his death.

Fellow actor, Tio Pakusadewo, wrote on his Instagram account:

“Rest in peace, my dear brother. You will always be remembered for your talent and kindness. You have gone too soon, and we will miss you dearly.”

Another actor, Harry Panca, also wrote on his Instagram account:

“I am saddened by the news of Iqbal Pakula’s passing. He was a great actor and a genuine person. He made a positive impact on everyone around him, and we are all going to miss him. Rest in peace, my friend.”

The Indonesian Entertainment Industry Lost a Great Talent

The sudden death of Iqbal Pakula at just 45 years old has left a void in the Indonesian entertainment industry. His talent, kindness, and advocacy for important causes will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace.