The community of Rowlett, TX is mourning the loss of Iris Romero, who passed away recently at the age of 43. Iris had been a resident of Rowlett for most of her life, but she was originally from Tela Atlantida in Honduras. She was born on March 12th, 1971 and was the daughter of Julio Romero and Laura Banegas.

Iris was a devout Catholic and was employed at Feildale Farms Corps at the time of her passing. Her children, Iris Aguiler Romero, Wendy Sanchez, Moises Romero Banegas, and William Romero Banegas, all survived her. They were all born in Honduras and will remember their mother for the rest of their lives.

The Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel will host Iris Romero’s funeral service on Wednesday evening at 6:00 PM. The chapel is located in the community of Rowlett, TX. Friends and family members are invited to attend the visitation, which will take place at the Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Wednesday. Members of Iris’s family will be present to greet and meet with guests starting at 4:00 PM.

The community of Rowlett, TX is deeply saddened by the loss of Iris Romero. We send our condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time. Her life and memory will be celebrated and remembered by those who knew and loved her.

