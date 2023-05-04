Death – Obituary News : Is Barbara Eden’s Death News Real or Hoax?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Did Barbara Eden Die? Age and Family of the I Dream of Jeannie Star

Barbara Eden, an American actress, singer, and producer, is best known for her role as Jeannie in the comedy I Dream of Jeannie. Recently, rumors about her death have circulated on the internet, causing many fans to search for information about her age and family. In this article, we will provide an insight into her life and put to rest the rumor of her passing.

Did Barbara Eden Die – Death News Real Or Hoax?

The news of the death of the amazing actress is a hoax. She is still alive, but fans have been concerned after the false news of her death circulated on the internet. The rumor seemed to circulate after Legacy reported that Barbara Eden, 66, died quietly on February 7, 2023, following a protracted and anything but peaceful battle with esophageal cancer.

However, the Barbara the news outlet reported was not an American public figure. The people on the internet seemed to have gotten confused by the same name. In addition, it was not the first time the singer had become the victim of a death hoax. On August 17, 2022, the same rumor was circulating regarding her death. Moreover, we need to understand that spreading fake death news about any person can affect them and their loved ones.

Barbara Eden Age – Revealed

The I Dream of Jeannie star was born on August 23, 1931, in Tucson, Arizona, U.S. She will be 34 years old as of [2023]. The birth name of the American star is Barbara Jean Morehead, and her birth year was long believed to be 1934.

The artist joined Actor’s Equity at the age of 16. At the same time, she pursued acting training at the Elizabeth Holloway School of Theatre and singing at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. In addition, the famous person attended City College of San Francisco for one year while studying theater after graduating from Abraham Lincoln High School in San Francisco’s spring 1949 class. Moreover, it looks like the celebrity liked performing on stage from an early age. She also competed in the Miss California competition.

Barbara Eden Family – Explored

The actress is married to Jon Eicholtz, who is an architect by profession. The couple took their wedding vows in 1991 and have been together since then. The pair does not have any children together. However, the star had a son named Matthew Ansara, who died due to an overdose of drugs on June 25, 2001, in Monrovia, California, United States.

The American actress with her pet dog Bentley. (Source: Instagram)

The public figure had her late son with her former husband, Michael Ansara, who was also an actor by profession. The former couple got married in 1958 and later parted ways in 1974. Afterward, she married Charles Fegert in 1977 and divorced in 1982. Moreover, the star’s personal life has always been in the spotlight, along with her success in Hollywood.

Conclusion

Barbara Eden, the American actress, singer, and producer, has achieved great success in her professional life, most notably for her role as Jeannie in the comedy I Dream of Jeannie. However, rumors about her death have recently circulated on the internet, causing many fans to search for information about her age and family. We hope that this article has provided an insight into her life and put to rest the rumor of her passing.

News Source : Wealthy Peeps

Source Link :Did Barbara Eden Die, Death News Real Or Hoax?/