Death – Obituary News : “Is Black Widow Jeanette Lee’s Death a Hoax or Real?”

Jeanette Lee: The Black Widow Dominating the Professional Pool World

Introduction

For over two years, rumors of Jeanette Lee’s death have been circulating on the internet. However, we can confirm that these rumors are false, and the Black Widow is still alive. In this article, we will delve into Jeanette Lee’s professional life and address the death hoaxes that have targeted her.

Black Widow Jeanette Lee Death Hoaxes: Baseless Rumors

Jeanette Lee’s death rumors began shortly after she disappeared from the professional pool world. However, these rumors were crafted solely to attain online notoriety and were not based on any facts. Although Jeanette Lee was diagnosed with ovarian cancer two years and three months ago, she persevered through intensive chemotherapy and completed the entire regimen successfully.

The Dominance of Jeanette Lee in Professional Pool

Jeanette Lee became the world’s No. 1 female pool player in the 1990s and won the WPBA Sportsperson of the Year Award in 1998. She also secured the gold medal for the United States in the 2001 World Games held in Akita, Japan. Additionally, Lee authored a book called The Black Widow’s Guide to Killer Pool.

In 2013, the Billiard Congress of America inducted Lee into the Hall of Fame as a tribute to her outstanding sports contributions. She has won numerous championships as a professional pool player, including the Women’s Professional Billiard Association National Championship, the World Games Gold Medal, and the International Trick Shot Championship.

A Brief Insight Into Jeanette Lee Personal Life

Jeanette Lee resides in Tampa, Florida, with her three daughters. She announced in February 2021 that she had been diagnosed with terminal ovarian cancer at stage IV. Despite her cancer diagnosis and scoliosis, she remains vocal about her treatment and medical progress.

Conclusion

Jeanette Lee is a remarkable professional pool player who has dominated the sport for almost a decade. Despite false rumors of her death, she remains alive and continues to inspire fans worldwide. We wish her the best in her treatment and continued success in her career.

