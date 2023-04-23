Death – Obituary News : Is Cissy Houston’s Death News True or Fake?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Emily “Cissy” Houston Biography

Emily Houston, known by her stage name “Cissy Houston,” was a gospel and soul vocalist hailing from the United States. She gained fame by providing backup vocals for renowned artists such as Roy Hamilton, Dionne Warwick, Elvis Presley, and Aretha Franklin. Houston later began a successful solo career, winning two Grammy Awards.

Family and Personal Life

Besides her musical accomplishments, Houston was the mother of singer and actress Whitney Houston, as well as the aunt of singers Dionne Warwick and Dee Dee Warwick. She was also related to opera singer Leontyne Price as a cousin.

Cissy Houston’s Marriage and Children

In 1955, Cissy married Freddie Garland, with whom she had a son named Gary Garland. Gary is an NBA basketball player and a DePaul University Athletic Hall of Famer. In 1957, at the age of 24, Cissy met John Russell Houston Jr. They started a relationship, and Cissy gave birth to two children, Michael and Whitney. Michael is a songwriter and road manager, and Whitney became a world-renowned singer, actress, and entertainer.

Interventions and Tragedies

During the late 1990s, when Whitney began having drug addiction problems, Cissy organized several interventions to get her daughter into rehabilitation programs. On February 11, 2012, Whitney died at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. After her daughter’s death, Emily criticized the media’s coverage of the events, expressing her dislike for people who claimed to know everything when they didn’t.

Cissy Houston Passed Away Rumors

In 2022, rumors circulated on the internet about Cissy Houston’s passing. However, her niece, Dionne Warwick, later confirmed that this rumor was false and that Cissy Houston was still alive. The false news created a lot of buzz and sadness among her fans and admirers.