Death – Obituary News : Is fentanyl main killer of American adults 18-45? Context needed.

The Power and Perils of Fentanyl: An Overview of the Synthetic Opioid

What is Fentanyl?

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is about 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine. Originally developed as a pain reliever for patients with severe chronic pain, it is now commonly used to manage pain after surgery or treat pain associated with cancer. It is also used as an anesthetic to induce and maintain anesthesia in surgical procedures. However, its potency and addictive properties make it a popular choice for illicit drug manufacturers and dealers.

Illegal Use of Fentanyl

Illicitly-manufactured fentanyl (IMF), also known as synthetic fentanyl or fentanyl analogs, has become a growing public health crisis in many countries, including the United States and Canada. Unlike fentanyl’s regulated clinical use, IMF is often mixed with other drugs, such as heroin or cocaine, without the user’s knowledge. This combination increases the risk of overdose and death, as the potency of IMF can vary and is often unknown. In fact, a small amount of IMF can be lethal, especially to those with no tolerance for opioids.

Statistics show that the impact of IMF has been immense. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2019, synthetic opioids, primarily IMF, were linked to almost 37,000 overdose deaths in the United States, representing an increase of 60% compared to the previous year. The situation is equally alarming in Canada, where IMF was identified in over 80% of overdose deaths in 2018.

Fentanyl’s Impact on Society

Fentanyl is having a ripple effect on communities, healthcare providers, and law enforcement, increasing the pressures and challenges they face. EMS personnel, for example, are now regularly called to respond to overdoses, putting themselves at risk when dealing with potentially contaminated substances or encountering violent situations. Hospitals and treatment centers are also under pressure as they try to treat patients with addiction to opioids, which can require extended stays and significant resources.

The legal and law enforcement sectors are also struggling to keep up with the demand for action. Prescription monitoring programs, training for law enforcement, and interventions for at-risk individuals are just some of the strategies being employed to address the crisis.

Conclusion

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid with both legitimate and dangerous uses. Its regulated use can provide much-needed pain relief to those struggling with chronic pain or recovering from surgery. However, its illegal use is a grave public health crisis that is ravaging communities across the world. It is crucial that governments, healthcare providers, and communities work together to tackle the issue of illicit fentanyl use and reduce the negative impacts on society.