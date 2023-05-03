Death – Obituary News : Is Jyoti Amge’s Death Rumor True? Age and Health Status Clarified.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jyoti Amge: The World’s Smallest Living Woman

Jyoti Amge is an Indian actress and television personality who gained worldwide fame for being recognized as the world’s smallest living woman by Guinness World Records in 2011. Standing at just 2 feet 0.6 inches (63 cm) tall, Amge is shorter than the previous record holder, American actress Bridgette Jordan, who is 2 feet 3 inches (69 cm) tall.

Amge has appeared as an actress in the popular American TV series, “American Horror Story,” and was also featured in the 2009 documentary, “Body Shock: Two Foot Tall Child.”

Recently, rumors have been spreading across the internet about Amge’s death. However, it is important to note that the rumors are false, and Jyoti Amge is still alive and well. Unfortunately, Amge has been affected by fake news, which has led her fans and friends to share old photos and videos to express their sadness.

Despite the reports, Jyoti is an active social media user. Her latest posts on Instagram were shared just eight hours ago, as of writing this article. This proves that she is alive and thriving.

Jyoti was born on December 16, 1993, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, India, and holds a Guinness World Record. She is currently 29 years old and continues to inspire people around the world.

Amge comes from a loving family with her parents, Kishanji Amge and Ranjana Amge, and her siblings, Satish Amge, Vaishali Amge, Rupali Amge, and Archana Amge, who have been a great source of support throughout her life.

On her 18th birthday in 2011, Jyoti was officially declared the world’s shortest woman by Guinness World Records. She stands at a height of just 62.8 centimeters (2 ft 0.72 in). This achievement brought her international recognition and opened doors for her to share her inspiring story.

In 2012, Jyoti had the incredible opportunity to meet the world’s shortest man, Chandra Bahadur Dangi of Nepal. The two remarkable individuals posed together for the 57th edition of the Guinness World Records.

Jyoti’s size has presented her with many challenges, but she has never allowed it to define or hinder her from reaching her goals. She inspires people globally by showing that we can achieve great things with effort and determination.

Jyoti’s journey to global recognition began in 2009 when she appeared on a popular TV program called “Bikkuri Chojin 100 Special No.2,” where experts measured her and officially declared her the shortest living teenager (female) at just 61.95 cm (2 ft) tall.

Despite her unique physical condition, Jyoti has determined to live a normal life. When she was four, she attended school with regular-sized children, but her desk and chair were made to fit her smaller size.

Her story has inspired people around the world, demonstrating that differences in physical appearance need not limit one’s ability to live a fulfilling life.

