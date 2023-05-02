Death – Obituary News : Is KumKum Bhagya Actress Sriti Jha Dead in Real Life? Hoax Debunked

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Is Sriti Jha Dead? Debunking the Death Hoax

Introduction

Sriti Jha, the Indian actress who is popularly known for her role as Pragya in KumKum Bhagya, has been the subject of a death hoax recently. The news about her passing away has been circulating on social media, causing a frenzy among her fans. In this article, we will debunk the death hoax and provide you with more details about Sriti Jha.

Is Pragya aka Sriti Jha Dead In Real Life?

Recently, a Twitter post claimed that Sriti Jha has passed away. The post went viral and garnered thousands of views and shares on Twitter. However, we can confirm that the news of Sriti Jha’s death is fake. We did the fact-checking process before publishing this article, and neither Sriti Jha’s family nor any valuable source has claimed the same. Therefore, we urge you to stay away from fake social media rumors and not believe everything you see on the internet.

The Spread of the Death Hoax

The news of Sriti Jha’s death has been trending on every social media platform, misguiding millions of people. Some even extended their condolences to her family after coming across the fake news. Unfortunately, the trend of spreading death hoaxes is increasing, and it is essential to fact-check before believing and sharing any news on social media.

About Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha is a famous television actress who has appeared in numerous serials, including Saubhagyavati Bhava, in which she played the role of Jhanvi/Sia. However, she is most well-known for her role as Pragya in KumKum Bhagya, which is one of the highest-rated serials in India. Sriti Jha hails from Darbhanga, Begusarai, Bihar, and stands at 5 feet 5 inches in height. She weighs around 53 Kg, and her figure measurements are said to be 34-25-36. The actress studied at Modern Indian School located in Kathmandu and Laxman Public School in Delhi, and she did a Bachelor of Arts in English. Despite being a famous actress, she likes to stay away from controversies.

Conclusion

The news of Sriti Jha’s death is fake, and we urge you to stay away from such fake news and not believe everything you see on the internet. We hope this article has provided you with the necessary information about Sriti Jha and debunked the death hoax that has been circulating on social media.

