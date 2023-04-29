Death – Obituary News : Is Legendary Boxer Surviving?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Fans of legendary boxer Mike Tyson were left in shock and confusion after social media erupted with rumors that the former heavyweight champion had passed away. Social media platforms were abuzz with multiple posts claiming that Tyson had died, causing widespread panic among netizens. However, this news is nothing but a death hoax, and we are here to debunk it once and for all.

Contrary to the rumors, Mike Tyson is alive and well. The posts claiming his death have no factual basis and are entirely fabricated. We urge his fans to be vigilant and not believe any information without proper fact-checking. Our investigation has revealed that there are no credible sources to support the death rumors of the legendary boxer. There has been no official statement from his family or spokesperson, and the social media posts are entirely baseless.

Health Concerns Fuelled the Rumors

While Mike Tyson is alive, there have been concerns about his health in recent months. The rumors of his death may have originated from a statement he made while appearing in a wheelchair, saying that his death was coming soon. His statement understandably left his fans and boxing enthusiasts distressed and may have fueled the death rumors. However, we can confirm that these rumors are false, and Tyson is still alive and kicking.

A Brief Look into Mike Tyson’s Career

Mike Tyson was born on June 30, 1966, in Brooklyn New York. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time and is often referred to as The Baddest Man on the Planet. Tyson competed professionally from 1985 to 2005, winning his first 19 fights by knockout. He was the youngest boxer ever to win a heavyweight title, claiming his first belt at just 20 years four months and 22 days old. Tyson holds the record for being the first heavyweight boxer to hold the WBC, WBA, and IBF titles simultaneously and later became the lineal champion after knocking out Michael Spinks in 91 seconds of the first round.

Concerns for Tyson’s Health

Tyson’s health has been a concern for his fans for several months now. His appearance in a wheelchair sparked further worries about his condition, with the 56-year-old wheeled through the Miami International Airport while carrying a walking stick. He was dressed in all-white and appeared not to be in the best condition, using a white towel to wipe his mouth. Despite these concerns, it is important to note that Mike Tyson is still alive and has not passed away.

Beware of False News on Social Media

The rumors of Mike Tyson’s death serve as a reminder of the importance of fact-checking news before sharing it on social media. False information can spread like wildfire and cause unnecessary panic among people. It is essential to verify the authenticity of news before believing and sharing it with others. In conclusion, we can confirm that Mike Tyson is not dead, and the posts claiming his death are entirely false. His fans can rest assured that the legendary boxer is alive and well.