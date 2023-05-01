Death – Obituary News : Is Mexican rapper Natanael Cano deceased?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Breaking News: Mexican Rapper Natanael Cano Speaks Out Against Vaping After Losing Two Friends

Mexican rapper Natanael Cano, known for his controversial lyrics and viral hits in the trap corridos genre, has sparked concerns among his fans and the public after confessing that two of his close friends had died from vaping. The 20-year-old artist, who rose to fame in 2019 with songs like “El Drip” and “Soy el Diablo”, made the shocking revelation during a recent interview with a Spanish-language media outlet, where he also shared his own struggles with addiction and mental health.

“It just killed two friends, man,” Cano said, referring to the use of e-cigarettes or vape pens that deliver nicotine or THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the psychoactive compound in marijuana. “I don’t want to see anyone else go through that. I know it’s hard to quit, but it’s worth it. You don’t want to end up like them.”

The news of Cano’s friends’ deaths has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many of his fans expressing shock, sadness, and concern for his well-being. Some have speculated that Cano himself may have been affected by vaping-related illnesses or complications, although there is no evidence to support this claim at this time. Others have praised Cano for using his platform to raise awareness about the dangers of vaping, especially among young people who may be more vulnerable to peer pressure, stress, and addiction.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), vaping has been linked to a nationwide outbreak of lung injuries and deaths since 2019, with over 2,800 cases and 68 deaths reported as of February 2020. The cause of the outbreak is still under investigation, but most cases appear to be related to the use of black market or counterfeit vaping products that contain vitamin E acetate, a thickening agent that can lead to lung damage when inhaled. The CDC advises people to avoid vaping altogether, especially if they are pregnant, underage, or have a history of lung disease or smoking.

Cano’s statement has also raised questions about the role of artists and celebrities in promoting or discouraging risky behaviors among their fans. Some argue that musicians, actors, and influencers have a responsibility to use their fame and influence for good, by promoting positive messages and behaviors that benefit public health and well-being. Others criticize the pressure on celebrities to be role models, arguing that they are not trained professionals or experts in health education, and that their personal experiences may not apply to everyone.

Regardless of the debate, Cano’s message has resonated with many people who have lost loved ones or suffered from addiction or mental health issues themselves. The rapper’s candid admission of his own struggles with substance abuse and grief may inspire others to seek help or support, and to recognize the importance of self-care and harm reduction. As Cano puts it in his latest hit, “Que Bendicion”, “I’m not perfect, but I’m trying to be better every day.”