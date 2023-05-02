Death – Obituary News : Is Sriti Jha Still Alive After Accident?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Is Sriti Jha Still Alive? The Truth Behind the Viral Social Media Reports

Introduction

Sriti Jha is a well-known Indian actress who has appeared in numerous acclaimed TV shows and films. Recently, rumors of her alleged accident and death have been circulating on social media.

Sriti Jha’s Career

Jha made her acting debut in 2007 with “Dhoom Machaao Dhoom.” However, she gained widespread fame with her role as “Pragya” in the popular television series “Kumkum Bhagya,” which premiered in 2014 and still airs today. She has also appeared in other widely acclaimed TV shows, such as “Jiya Jale,” “Shaurya Aur Suhani,” “Jyoti,” and “Balika Vadhu,” as well as a few films like “Lootera” and “Heropanti.”

Is Sriti Jha Still Alive?

Although rumors of Jha’s accident and alleged demise are circulating on social media, no official reports confirm her involvement in any accidents or death. It is recommended to exercise caution when dealing with such rumors and to verify their accuracy from reliable sources.

Sriti Jha’s Family and Personal Life

Jha was born on February 26, 1986, in Begusarai, Bihar, India. Her family moved to Kolkata, then Kathmandu, Nepal, before settling in New Delhi, where she completed her Bachelor of Arts in English at Sri Venkateswara College. She has an older sister named Meenakshi.

Jha prefers to keep her personal life private, but it is known that she is single and concentrating on her career in the entertainment industry.

Sriti Jha’s Net Worth

Jha’s exact net worth is unknown, but she has achieved great success as an actress in the Indian television industry. According to reports, she commands a considerable remuneration per episode in TV shows and collaborates with various brands to promote their products and services, supplementing her income. Jha has been felicitated with numerous awards for her acting skills, including the Indian Telly Award, Zee Rishtey Award, and Indian Television Academy Award.

Conclusion

Sriti Jha is a talented and accomplished actress in the Indian entertainment industry. Fans should exercise caution when dealing with rumors of her alleged accident and death and verify their accuracy from reliable sources.

