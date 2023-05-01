Death – Obituary News : Iva Kroeger’s Life and Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Who was Iva Kroeger and what led to her death?

Investigation Discovery's 'Deadly Women: Souls of Stone'

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Deadly Women: Souls of Stone’ chronicles the tales of three women cruelly murdering people as they try to fulfill their aspirations. One of the cases followed Iva Kroeger, a housewife with dreams of owning her own business and taking over her friend Mildred Arneson’s motel in Santa Rosa, California. She murdered the owners, a married and elderly couple, in December 1961 and January 1962. The episode featured her antics and how she tried to evade justice by acting out in court. If you are interested to know more about the case, including how Iva died, here’s what we know.

Who Was Iva Kroeger?

Lucille Hooper was born to day laborer William Hooper and Norwegian immigrant Zellma Hergis in Kentucky in 1922. Not much is known about her childhood, but her extensive criminal record began in 1945 when she was arrested in Chicago. The authorities received an anonymous tip that a young woman was going around pretending to be a war hero. Lucille bragged that she was a Navy nurse who had survived a stint in a Japanese prisoner-of-war camp.

How Did Iva Kroeger Die?

The episode stated how the group stopped at her prior Ellington Avenue home, and Iva requested their help with some plumbing work in the garage. After one of them dug her a large hole in the floor, the group resumed their journey to a nearby hospital for Jay’s doctor appointment. Iva escorted him inside the hospital and returned sometime later to tell her waiting companions to head home without them. She notified them it might take longer for the doctor to see Jay. The friends drove back to Santa Rosa, never to see Jay again.

After the court was notified that Iva was losing her sight and learning braille to cope, she was granted parole in 1975. However, authorities soon learned it was false after she was arrested in Cape Coral, Florida, in 1987, after allegedly threatening to murder a man she blamed for the tragic drowning of one of her grand-nieces. She was detained, and records state she died in a Boston prison in 2000 of cervical cancer.