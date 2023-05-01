Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jack Gargan, whose passion for political reform made him a prominent figure in the United States Congress, passed away at the age of 86. His death notice and funeral information have been released, honoring his legacy as a tireless advocate for transparency in government and campaign finance reform.

Gargan served as the President of the National Committee for an Effective Congress, an organization dedicated to championing progressive candidates and holding elected officials accountable. He also ran for Congress himself in 1988, earning the endorsement of former President Jimmy Carter.

While his obituary does not mention Fox News, Gargan was known for his criticism of the media conglomerate and its impact on political discourse. He was a vocal opponent of the 1996 Telecommunications Act, which allowed for media consolidation and paved the way for Fox News to become a dominant force in cable news.

Gargan’s funeral is set to take place at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Naples, Florida, where he resided in his later years. He will be remembered as a champion of democracy and a strong voice for accountability in government.

Mourning the Loss of Jack Gargan

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jack Gargan, a beloved neighbor and friend to many in the community. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

A Cherished Neighbor

Jack Gargan was known throughout the community as a kind and generous neighbor. He always had a smile on his face and a kind word to share with those around him. Many neighbors, including my father Albert Carpenter, would often engage in lengthy conversations with Jack over the backyard fence.

A Tragic Loss

The news of Jack’s passing has left many of us in disbelief and despair. His presence in the community will be dearly missed. During this difficult time, we offer our support and understanding to his family and loved ones. We hope that they find solace and peace in knowing that Jack touched the lives of so many in a positive way.

Keeping the Gargan Family in Our Thoughts and Prayers

As the Gargan family works through the process of grieving their loss, we ask that you please accept our deepest sympathies. We know that this is a difficult time, and we offer our support and prayers to the family. We also want them to know that they are not alone in their grief. The family of Cork Carslake is praying for them and lifting them up in their daily devotions. We will continue to keep the Gargan family in our thoughts and prayers as they navigate this challenging situation.

Honoring Jack’s Memory

In the coming days, we will work to ensure that Jack’s memory is honored in the best possible way. This includes making arrangements for his burial and ensuring that everything goes off without a hitch. We know that Jack was a beloved member of the community, and we want to do everything we can to honor his memory and legacy.

A Final Prayer

We pray that God grants Jack Gargan peace and tranquility throughout all of eternity. His presence in the community will be sorely missed, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace.