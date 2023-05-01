Death – Obituary News : Jack Reid’s Tragic Suicide in New York State

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A student of Lawrenceville School from New York State, Jack Reid, has tragically taken his own life. This is an obituary database entry in his memory.

Tragic Suicide of Jack Reid at Lawrenceville School

The Lawrenceville School, one of the top boarding institutions in the United States, has admitted that it failed to protect Jack Reid, a junior who committed suicide in his dorm last April. Jack Reid, a 17-year-old junior, took his own life by hanging himself in his dorm room. He left behind a note for his parents and a Google document explaining his desperation. The Lawrenceville School has recently issued an official apology and committed to several remedial steps to become a model for anti-bullying and student mental health.

Lawrenceville School Admits Its Failings

The anniversary of Jack’s death prompted the Lawrenceville School to publicly acknowledge that it was aware of the bullying Jack had been experiencing but had failed to protect him. The school administration stated on their website that “bullying and unkind behavior, as well as actions taken or not taken by the school, most likely contributed to Jack’s death.” The school has committed to several remedial steps, including endowing a mental health dean’s position, to become a model for anti-bullying and student mental health.

Settlement with Jack’s Parents

The declaration was included in a settlement with Jack’s parents, Elizabeth and Bill Reid. The settlement detailed the school’s failings before Jack’s death and provided insight into the mentality of a private school with room and board costs exceeding $76,000 per year. The settlement demonstrates shifting attitudes concerning adolescent mental health crises and the role of bullying in a complex combination of circumstances that can lead to suicide.

Parent’s Reaction to Jack’s Death

Dr. Reid, a clinical psychologist, revealed in an interview that she and her husband felt as though they were serving life terms without the possibility of parole. “I’d like to see Jack again. I can’t,” she said. “I do know that if he were alive, he would want me – both of us – to try to make something good out of this and honor him in the way he lived his life.”

Expert’s Opinion on Lawrenceville’s Method

According to Richard Lieberman, Los Angeles’ senior suicide prevention expert, Lawrenceville’s method was unique and brave. He’d never seen a school issue an official apology following a suicide.