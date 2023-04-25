Death – Obituary News : Jacob Madden: Firefighter’s Death, Family, Age & Biography

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Firefighter Jacob Madden Cause of Death, Obituary, Family, Age, and Biography

Firefighter Jacob Madden was a hero who dedicated his life to serving and protecting others. He served as a firefighter in Lowell, Old Town, and Bangor. On April 24th, 2023, he passed away, leaving behind a grieving family, friends, and colleagues.

Cause of Death

According to Bangor Professional Fire Fighters, Jacob Madden’s death was a case of suicide. The news of his passing shocked his community, prompting many to search online for more information about his life and his cause of death.

Tributes to Jacob Madden

His colleagues paid tribute to him as a committed firefighter and a loving family man. He had a passion for the fire service from a young age and dedicated his professional career to protecting others. Colleagues also remembered him as more than just a dedicated firefighter, but as one who never stopped trying to make people laugh. Always happy and cheerful, his crew loved him and loved working alongside him.

Support for the Family

Firefighters across the State of Maine and the citizens they serve mourned the devastating loss of Jacob “Jake” Madden. His family, and fellow firefighters, have been offered a comprehensive program of immediate and ongoing peer support by Bangor Local 772 and the Professional Fire Fighters of Maine.

Family and Children

Jacob “Jack” Madden was born to Mr. Madden and Mrs. Madden. He grew up with his brothers and sisters, but their names are not known. He was engaged to Erica Batson and had three children: Logan (14), Willow (9), and Salem (4). At present, his family is passing through a challenging phase of their life because they have lost their beloved Jake.

Memorial Service

Preparations are being made for a memorial service to honor Jacob Madden’s life and service. The details of the service will be announced shortly.

Conclusion

Jacob Madden was a passionate firefighter who gave his life to serve and protect his community. His sudden passing was a tragedy that left an unfillable hole in the hearts of his family, friends, colleagues, and community. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.