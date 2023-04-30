Death – Obituary News : “James Alexander: Age, Family, and Cause of Death”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

South African Actor and Producer James Alexander Passes Away After Cancer Battle

Background and Career

James Alexander, also known as James Gracie, was a well-known actor and producer from South Africa. He was born on January 8th, 1978 in Boksburg to Scottish immigrants and spent most of his formative years in Pretoria. In 2000, he met his future wife Anel while performing in an amateur musical play at the State Theatre. Together, they founded their production business Scramble Productions.

James was a pioneer in South Africa’s independent cinema industry, with notable films like “Discreet,” “Semi-Soet,” and the critically acclaimed “Sink.” He collaborated on films with actors like Keanu Reeves, Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Danes, Daniel Radcliffe, and others during his lengthy career. He also made a mark in local television shows such as “Binnelanders,” “The Wild,” and “Trackers.”

But James didn’t just focus on acting – he also put a lot of effort into honing his voice-over abilities because he believed in the power of storytelling. His voice acting brought his characters to life in movies and stage performances like “Bash” and “Doubt,” for which he received multiple Cannes Lions awards.

Cancer Diagnosis and Passing

In January 2019, James was diagnosed with head and neck cancer. He and his wife Anel chose to keep it a secret until he was ready to share it. Unfortunately, he was not granted that opportunity. James passed away on an early Saturday morning after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was 45.

Tribute from Anel

On Saturday, Anel posted a heartfelt message on Facebook to confirm the passing of her spouse. She described James as her first love, best friend, and work-buddy. She also praised his ability to make people laugh and his unwavering faith.

“You finished the race well, the suffering is over. Now Rest In Peace, my Jamie. Cancer might have won the battle for your body, but your soul was never beaten. I will always love you xxx,” Anel wrote.

Legacy

James will be remembered for his significant contributions to South Africa’s independent cinema industry and his exceptional voice acting. He will also be remembered for his infectious laugh, fantastic sense of humor, dedication to his family, and unwavering faith. All who had the privilege of knowing James and were tremendously touched by him would agree with Anel’s tribute that he was a unicorn – one of a kind and the very best human she ever knew.

James is survived by his wife Anel, his parents Elsie and Jim, and his sister Claire. He will be greatly missed.