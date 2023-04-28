Death – Obituary News : “James Renfro Passes Away: Remembering a Life Well-Lived”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

James Renfro passed away, leaving behind a legacy of love and kindness. We mourn the loss of this wonderful human being who touched the lives of so many people. His death is a great loss to our community, and he will be missed dearly. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

Remembering James Renfro: An Obituary

Early Life and Family

James Wesley Renfro, a resident of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, passed away on March 12, 2023, at the age of 83. He was born to Maynard and Viola Renfro and grew up with his sisters Pat, Joyce, and Sue Renfro. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters.

Passions and Interests

James had a deep love for riding his four-wheeler and helping others. He was known for cutting lawns for several people in his community. James also took pride in the pond he built himself and the Koi fish he cared for regularly. He cherished the moments he spent with his family.

Legacy and Survivors

James is survived by his brother Bill, as well as his children and grandchildren. They will continue his legacy after his passing.

Celebration of Life and Funeral Service

A Celebration of Life for James Renfro will be held on April 29, 2023, between 11 am and 1 pm. The funeral service will follow immediately after at Williamson & Sons Funeral Home. The family invites friends and loved ones to join them in remembering and honoring James’s life.

Remembering James Renfro

James Renfro was a kind-hearted man who loved his family and community. He will be remembered for his generosity and passion for helping others. His presence will be deeply missed by all those who knew him. The family invites those who wish to share their memories and condolences to visit www.williamsonandsons.com.

Arrangements

The arrangements for James Renfro’s funeral service are being handled by Williamson and Sons Funeral Home, located at 8852 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy, Tennessee 37379.