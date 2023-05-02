Death – Obituary News : Jamie Oliver stunned by MasterChef co-star’s sudden death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jamie Oliver expresses his shock over the sudden death of his MasterChef Australia co-star, Jock Zonfrillo

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has expressed his shock and sadness over the unexpected passing of his MasterChef Australia co-star, Jock Zonfrillo. The Scottish-born chef, who was a judge on the popular cooking show, was found dead in his home in Adelaide on Sunday. He was just 45 years old.

Oliver, who worked alongside Zonfrillo on the show’s recent season, took to social media to pay tribute to his friend and colleague. In an emotional post on Instagram, he wrote: “I’m in total shock at the news of Jock’s passing. He was a true chef, a beautiful human being and a friend to everyone he met. My heart goes out to his family and all the team at MasterChef Australia.”

The news of Zonfrillo’s death has sent shockwaves through the Australian culinary community, with many of his fellow chefs and colleagues expressing their grief and disbelief. MasterChef Australia judge Melissa Leong described Zonfrillo as “an incredible man, an incredible father, an incredible chef and an incredible friend,” while renowned chef and restaurateur Neil Perry said he was “absolutely devastated” by the news.

Zonfrillo, who was born in Glasgow, Scotland, and raised in Australia, was best known for his work in showcasing Indigenous Australian ingredients and cooking techniques. He was the owner and head chef of the acclaimed Adelaide restaurant Orana, which has been recognized as one of the best restaurants in Australia.

In addition to his work on MasterChef Australia, Zonfrillo was also a regular guest on cooking shows such as The Chef’s Line and The Living Room. He was a passionate advocate for Indigenous Australian culture and cuisine, and was involved in a number of initiatives aimed at preserving and promoting traditional Indigenous food and cooking methods.

Zonfrillo’s sudden death has left many in the culinary world reeling, and has prompted an outpouring of tributes and messages of support from fans and colleagues alike. His legacy as a chef and champion of Indigenous Australian cuisine is sure to live on, and his passing is a tragic loss for the Australian food community and beyond.

News Source : NY Breaking News

Source Link :Jamie Oliver in ‘total shock’ over his MasterChef Australia co-star Jock Zonfrillo’s shock death/