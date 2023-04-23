Death – Obituary News : Janie McDonald’s Demise: Details on Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Janie McDonald passed away, leaving behind a legacy of love and kindness. The cause of her death has not been revealed. Her life will be cherished by many and she will be deeply missed. Rest in peace, Janie.

Obituary of Janie McDonald: A Life Well-Lived

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Janie McDonald on April 20, 2023. Janie, also known as Ina Jane Carpenter McDonald, was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She was born on August 4, 1939 in Lamesa, Texas to James Alton and Inez (Whitaker) Carpenter. She graduated from high school in Great Bend, Kansas and later earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Emporia State University. Janie went on to pursue her passion for teaching and earned a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education from Kansas State University.

Janie married the love of her life, John Cameron McDonald, on May 29, 1960 in Emporia, Kansas. The couple shared a beautiful life together for 62 years until John’s passing. Throughout her life, Janie had a successful career in teaching elementary education in various school districts in Kansas including Abilene, Concordia, Jamestown, and El Dorado.

Outside of her career, Janie was an active member of PEO, an organization that focuses on helping women reach their full potential through education. Janie was also an avid quilter and gardener. She loved spending time with her family, especially her three grandsons, Wyatt, Owen, and Jackson McDonald.

Janie passed away peacefully at home in Overland Park, Kansas, leaving behind a legacy that will be cherished by all who knew her. In addition to her grandsons, she is survived by her two sons, Patrick McDonald and Paul McDonald, and their wives, Nikki and Kristine respectively. She is also survived by her brother Clayton Carpenter and his wife Carolyn of Clyde, Texas, sister-in-law Linda Carpenter of Abilene, Texas, sister-in-law Marilyn Robbins and her husband Dick of Topeka, Kansas, and many nieces and nephews.

Janie was preceded in death by her loving husband John, her brother Gary Carpenter, and her parents. The family kindly requests that you drop messages of condolence and prayers during this difficult time for them.

Janie’s life was one of love, generosity, and kindness. Her unwavering commitment to education and helping others will leave a lasting impact on the countless lives she touched. We will miss her dearly, but take comfort knowing that her spirit will live on in the memories we hold dear. Rest in peace, Janie.