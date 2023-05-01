Death – Obituary News : Japanese Karate and Kobudo Master Fumio Demura Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Fumio Demura, a renowned Japanese master of karate and kobudo, has passed away. This is a tragic loss for the martial arts community. Demura was widely respected and admired for his expertise and dedication to the arts. He will be deeply missed.

Fumio Demura, a renowned Japanese master of karate and kobudo, has passed away at the age of 84. The news of his death has left the martial arts community in mourning.

Demura was born in Yokohama, Japan in 1938 and began practicing martial arts at the age of nine. He went on to become a prolific competitor, winning numerous championships in both Japan and the United States.

In addition to his success as a competitor, Demura was also a highly respected instructor and author. He wrote several books on karate and kobudo, including “Shito-Ryu Karate” and “Bo: Karate Weapon of Self-Defense.”

Demura was perhaps best known for his work as a stuntman in Hollywood. He appeared in over 50 films, including “The Karate Kid” and “Mortal Kombat.” He was also a technical advisor for several films, helping to choreograph fight scenes and ensure that martial arts were portrayed accurately on screen.

Throughout his life, Demura was dedicated to promoting the art of karate and kobudo. He traveled extensively, teaching seminars and workshops around the world. He was also a founding member of the International Karate and Kobudo Federation.

The news of Demura’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and tributes from those who knew him or were inspired by his work. Many have praised him as a true martial arts legend, whose contributions to the field will be remembered for generations to come.

In conclusion, Fumio Demura was a true pioneer in the world of martial arts. His legacy as a competitor, instructor, author, and stuntman will continue to inspire and influence generations of martial artists around the world. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his spirit and teachings will live on.