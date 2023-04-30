Death – Obituary News : Japanese Karate and Kobudo Master Fumio Demura Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Fumio Demura, a renowned Japanese master of karate and kobudo, has passed away at the age of 84. His death has left the martial arts community mourning the loss of a legend who made significant contributions to the development and popularization of traditional Japanese martial arts in the United States.

Demura was born on September 15, 1938, in Yokohama, Japan. He began his martial arts training at the age of nine and quickly became a prodigy in the art of Shito-ryu karate. He continued to train and compete in various martial arts disciplines, including kobudo, iaido, and kendo.

In 1965, Demura was invited to the United States by his mentor and fellow martial artist, Dan Ivan. He quickly gained recognition for his exceptional skill and knowledge of martial arts, and began teaching at Ivan’s dojo in California. Demura’s unique teaching style and charismatic personality made him a popular instructor, and he soon established his own dojo in Santa Ana, California.

Demura’s contributions to the martial arts community were numerous. He was a prolific author, writing several books on karate and kobudo, and was a sought-after instructor who traveled all over the world to teach seminars and workshops. He was also a successful competitor, winning numerous championships in both karate and kobudo.

Perhaps Demura’s greatest contribution to the martial arts world was his role in popularizing martial arts in the United States. He was instrumental in bringing karate to the mainstream through his work in Hollywood, where he served as a martial arts choreographer for films like “The Karate Kid” and “Mortal Kombat.” His demonstrations and performances on television and in live events helped to showcase the beauty and power of traditional Japanese martial arts to a wider audience.

The news of Demura’s passing has been met with an outpouring of tributes and condolences from the martial arts community. Many have expressed their gratitude for his contributions to the art, and for his kindness and generosity as a teacher and mentor.

Demura’s legacy will live on through the countless students he taught, the books he wrote, and the films he choreographed. He will be remembered as a true master of the martial arts, and a pioneer who helped to bring the beauty and power of karate and kobudo to the world.