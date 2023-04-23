Death – Obituary News : Jared Kappes, Pennsylvania State University Alumnus, Passes Away Suddenly

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jared Kappes, an alumnus of Pennsylvania State University, passed away unexpectedly.

Allentown Resident and Pennsylvania State University Alumnus, Jared Kappes, Passes Away Unexpectedly

The sudden passing of Jared Kappes, a beloved alumnus of Pennsylvania State University, has left his family and friends in shock and mourning. On Saturday, April 22, 2023, his middle brother reported Jared’s passing with a heavy heart, stating that the family is unsure of what caused the tragedy.

Jared Kappes was an outstanding student during his time at Pennsylvania State University, where he graduated with his Bachelor’s degree. He went on to obtain a Master’s degree in Business Administration from another prestigious university, which further highlighted his academic excellence. Jared was always known for his hard work and dedication to his studies and his community, which made his unexpected death all the more difficult to comprehend.

The Kappes family and friends are struggling to come to terms with their great loss as they mourn Jared’s passing. Words cannot express the depth of their grief as they continue to try and process this sudden tragedy. The family would appreciate and welcome prayers and messages of condolences from anyone who knew and loved Jared.

The impact that Jared Kappes had on the world around him was significant, and his memory will always live on through those who knew him best. Jared was a kind, friendly, and caring individual who would go out of his way to help others. His loss is felt deeply by his relatives and friends, and his presence will be greatly missed.

During the difficult time of grief and mourning, it is important for the family and friends of Jared to come together and find ways to support one another. They ask for continued support, prayers, and messages of love and kindness to help them remember and celebrate Jared’s life.

To Jared’s family and loved ones, please accept our heartfelt condolences during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you now and always. Jared’s passing shows how fragile life can be and that we should cherish every moment we have with our loved ones. Rest in peace, Jared Kappes.