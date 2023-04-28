Death – Obituary News : Jason Riddell Dies in South Jersey, NJ

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The community of South Jersey, NJ mourns the loss of Jason Riddell. He has passed away and his death is a great loss. May he rest in peace.

Remembering Jason Riddell: Obituary and Memorial Services

Announcing the Tragic Passing of Jason Riddell

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jason Riddell. The news was made public by the Godfrey Funeral Home – Palermo, located in the town of Palermo in the state of New Jersey. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Memorial Services Details

The funeral services for Jason Riddell will be held on April 29, 2023, at the Godfrey Funeral Home in Palermo, New Jersey, located at 644 South Shore Road. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm and end at 1:30 pm. The graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens on June 25, 2022, at 12 pm, presided over by the Reverend Julie LaPorta.

A Time to Pay Respects

Starting at 10 in the morning, visitors to the Clark Legacy Centre on Versailles Road will be able to tour the facility until 12 in the afternoon. As an expression of compassion and support during this difficult time, a donation to the Clark Legacy Centre may be preferable to sending flowers to the family. The family will be able to use this money to help pay for the funeral and any other related expenses.

Volunteers for the Funeral Service

We would like to give special thanks to the six men who have volunteered their time and talents to carry Jason Riddell’s casket during the funeral service. Jesse Riddell, Travis Riddell, Daron Fritts, Corey Lacefield, Eric Slugantz, and Gary LaPorta have all generously offered their support to the family during this challenging time.