Death – Obituary News : Jay Harrison Dies: Cause of Death Unknown – Fox Obituary

The Legacy of Jay Harrison

Death and Mourning

The Wedge crew is in mourning today due to a recent event. On April 20, 2023, my brother Jay Harrison passed away after a courageous struggle against multiple myeloma that lasted for four years. He had been fighting the cancer with all of his strength. His passing has left a void that can never be filled, but we are grateful for the time we had with him.

Harrison’s Contributions to Wedge

Jay Harrison had a significant impact on the development of the Wedge mouthpiece. He was one of the very first beta testers of the original Wedge trumpet mouthpiece and was essential in the process of improving the design through numerous rounds of play testing. As a professional trombone player and multi-instrumentalist, he was also an excellent resource for the development of the Wedge line of trombone mouthpieces and information pertaining to low brass. He played the tuba as well. Additionally, Jay was not just a colleague but a close friend and right-hand man at trade exhibitions.

A Wonderful Person

Above all things, what stood out most about Jay was the extraordinary degree of fearlessness he displayed. Over the past four years, he instilled a great deal of knowledge regarding the importance of bravery, determination, and strength in all of us. He was well-mannered, charitable, and generous, which made him not only a great musician but a great human being as well. His demise has caused immense grief to those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Fond Memories

As we remember Jay, we can’t help but feel grateful for the time we had with him. He was a remarkable human being whose legacy will live on through his contributions to the music community and the Wedge mouthpiece. We will always cherish his memory and the impact that he had on our lives.