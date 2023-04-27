Death – Obituary News : Jeanette Jamieson’s Death: Cause of a City Commissioner’s Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What led to the passing of Jeanette Jamieson, a Toccoa City commissioner? The specific reason for her death remains undisclosed.

Former Georgia Politician Jeanette Jamieson Passes Away at 81

On Tuesday, April 25th, Jeanette Jamieson, a longtime municipal leader and Northeast Georgia politician, passed away at her home. Her family is currently making arrangements for her funeral with the assistance of Whitlock Mortuary, Funerals, and Cremations.

Cause of Death

Many have been curious about the cause of Jeanette Jamieson’s passing. However, the exact cause of her death has not been established at this time.

Politician and Trailblazer

Jamieson was a well-respected and dependable politician in Northeast Georgia, serving a lengthy term of 24 years in the Georgia House of Representatives. During her time in office, she broke down barriers for women in politics and was the first woman to preside over a sizable committee.

Her political career also included serving as the Mayor of Toccoa for six years and as a Commissioner for Stephens County. Her contributions to rural development even landed her a Presidential Medal for Innovative Government from President George W. Bush.

Up until her passing, she was still actively serving on the Toccoa City Commission.

Tax Evasion Allegations

However, Jeanette Jamieson’s political career was not free of controversy. In 2009, she was accused of failing to submit a state income tax return for calendar years 2006 and 2007, despite earning over $127,000 and $61,000, respectively.

After a two-year investigation, she was set to stand trial for tax evasion in April of an unspecified year. If found guilty, she could have faced up to five years in prison, as well as a $100,000 fine for each offense. Jamieson denied the allegations and claimed that she was the victim of politically motivated persecution.

Final Thoughts

The passing of Jeanette Jamieson marked the end of a life dedicated to public service and breaking down barriers for women in politics. Her contributions to rural development and politics earned her respect and recognition throughout Georgia.