Death – Obituary News : “Jeffrey Nathaniel of Buchanan, MI Passes Away – Details on Cause of Death – Fox Obituary” (79 characters)

Remembering Jeffrey Nathaniel
Early Life and Background
Jeffrey Nathaniel Antisdel, age 35, from Buchanan, Michigan, passed away in his house the day following Independence Day in the year 2021. He was found to have died of natural causes. The 12th of July was the day he passed away. The 5th of December, 1985 found Jeffrey E. Antisdel and Kathleen E. Segretario in the city of Berrien Centre, Michigan, welcoming the arrival of their son into the world. His mother’s name is Kathleen E. Segretario, and his father’s name is Jeffrey E. Antisdel.
A Kind and Generous Soul
Everyone who knew Jeff, including his family, friends, and coworkers, thought of him as a kind and generous person who went out of his way to assist others. Jeff was an expert in pizza, video games, and computers. He was always there to help anyone who needed assistance with their computer or mobile phone.
Despite his expertise in these areas, Jeff’s greatest joy was spending time with his two young sons. He was a patient and kind parent who always put his family first.
Jeff’s passing was a great loss to his family, friends, and community. His mother, Kathleen Segretario, his father, Jeffrey E. Antisdel, and his wife, Rachael Shirley, are just a few of the many individuals who will mourn him after he passes away.
Jeffrey Nathaniel Antisdel will be remembered as a kind, generous, and loving father, husband, and friend. His legacy will continue to inspire those who knew him, and he will be greatly missed.