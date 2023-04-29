Death – Obituary News : Jennifer Aniston’s Vital Status: Alive or Deceased?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Is Jennifer Aniston still living or has she passed away?

Fact-Checking False Claims: Jennifer Aniston Death Hoax

If you use social media, chances are you may have come across a headline reading “Jennifer Aniston died.” However, it’s important to note that this is a fabricated story, and internet users are requested not to believe it.

Who is Jennifer Aniston?

Jennifer Joanna Aniston, born on February 11, 1969, is a renowned American actress and producer. She gained global recognition for her role as Rachel Green in the popular sitcom Friends, which aired from 1994 to 2004, earning her several accolades including Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild awards. Her success led to her becoming one of the world’s highest-paid actresses in the 1990s and beyond.

Is Jennifer Aniston Dead or Alive?

In March 2023, the Friends star Jennifer Aniston became the latest victim of the infamous death hoax trend. A fake post circulated online claiming that Aniston had passed away on March 13, 2023. The post urged people to show their sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking the page.

It is currently unclear who started the hoax, but it reportedly began to spread on Facebook. The post does not provide any information regarding the cause of Aniston’s alleged death.

The fake post, which requested more likes and comments, suggests that the rumor was created solely for attention. The same page had previously targeted other celebrities, including Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston, falsely claiming that he had died.

Internet users are becoming increasingly tired of these death hoaxes. The Celebrity Post reportedly conducted a poll to gauge fans’ reactions to the rumor of Jennifer’s death. Approximately 33% of the voters found the hoax “funny,” while the remaining 67% deemed it “stupid and boring.”

If you come across false rumors such as this, it is important to report them and prevent the spread of misinformation.

Where is Jennifer Aniston Now?

Despite initial concerns among some fans due to false rumors of her passing, Jennifer Aniston is very much alive and doing well. On April 24, 2023, Entertainment Tonight reported that she was seen having dinner in New York City with her ex-husband Justin Theroux, as well as Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka.

Aniston has also been busy with the promotion of her new Netflix movie alongside Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery 2, as well as her haircare brand, LolaVie. So far, Aniston has not addressed the death hoax that circulated.

Jennifer Aniston’s Net Worth

Despite being in the public eye since birth, thanks to her famous parents John Aniston and Nancy Dow, Jennifer Aniston has made a name for herself through her successful career.

With over 65 productions under her belt, she is most recognized for her performances in Friends, The Morning Show, We’re the Millers, and Just Go with It. Thanks to these roles, Aniston has accumulated a fortune of $320 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.