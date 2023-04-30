Death – Obituary News : Jerry Mander, Advocate for Radical Causes, Passes Away at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jerry Mander, an advertising executive known for his work on behalf of progressive causes, passed away at the age of 86.

Jerry Mander, the advertising executive who became an advocate for social and environmental causes, died on April 11 at the age of 86. Mander worked for Freeman & Gossage in San Francisco in the 1960s, where he was tasked with creating an advertising campaign for the Sierra Club opposing the construction of hydroelectric dams on the Colorado River. The campaign was a success, with the government dropping the project in 1967. Mander subsequently co-founded Public Interest Communications and worked for the Public Media Center. He also wrote a book, “Four Arguments for the Elimination of Television,” which criticised the medium’s isolating effects. In the 1990s, Mander founded the International Forum on Globalization, which aimed to raise awareness of the negative impacts of economic globalization. He is survived by his wife, Koohan Paik-Mander, and two sons.