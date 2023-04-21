The golfing community mourns the loss of Gerald L. “Jerry” Schreiber, a local golfing legend, who passed away on April 19 at the age of 86 in Evansville.

Schreiber’s family describes him as a golfing “legend” for having won nine Evansville Courier City Golf Championships and other golfing achievements, including being a member of the Indiana Golf Hall of Fame.

A Life Full of Accomplishments

Jerry Schreiber had several accomplishments throughout his lifetime. He graduated from Central High School and served in the US Navy. After his service, Schreiber worked at N.M. Bunge Masonry of Evansville as a journeyman, served as President and Chairman from 1975 until retirement in 1996, and was a melanoma survivor.

Together with his wife, Schreiber launched the Melanoma Classic at Evansville Country Club in 2014, and the event’s proceeds supported Vanderbilt’s melanoma research.

Achievements on the Golf Course

His obituary notes his golf accomplishments, including:

Nine-time Evansville City champion (1959, ’61, ’62, ’63, ’64, ’65, ’67, ’68 and ’75)

Five-time Tri-State Open champion (Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois; 1960, ’61, ’64, ‘66 and ‘72)

Four-time Fendrich Open champion (1963, ’66, ’68 and ‘75)

Qualifying medalist Indiana State Amateur (1965 and ’67)

Four-time U.S. Amateur qualifier (1960, ’64, ’65 and ’68), including Round of 16 in ’64

Inducted into the Indiana Golf Hall of Fame in 1982

Memorial Arrangements

Official statements say that memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, or the Dan Scism Memorial Scholarship. A celebration of Schreiber’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on April 24 at Central United Methodist Church in Evansville, followed by entombment in Alexander Memorial Park Cemetery.

Friends may visit from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on April 23 at Alexander West Chapel, and continued on Monday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.

Final Thoughts

The passing of Jerry Schreiber marks the end of an era for the golfing community. He will always be remembered for his accomplishments and contributions to the sport. His family, friends, and the golfing community mourn his loss.