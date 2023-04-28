Death – Obituary News : Jerry Seinfeld: Death Hoax or Still Alive in 2023?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Is Jerry Seinfeld still living? Rumours of his passing, health updates in 2023.

Rumor Circulating on the Internet About Jerry Seinfeld’s Death

If you are a fan of Jerry Seinfeld, then you might have heard the news circulating on the internet about his death. This news has left his fans devastated, and they are trying to find out whether the news is true or not. In this article, we will provide you with all the necessary information about Jerry Seinfeld and his current status.

Who is Jerry Seinfeld?

Jerry Seinfeld is an American stand-up comedian, producer, writer, and actor. He was born on April 29, 1954, and he is now 68 years old. Jerry Seinfeld is one of the most popular and acclaimed faces of all time. He is known for playing a semi-fictionalized version of himself in the sitcom Seinfeld. He is also a renowned stand-up comedian and was recognized as the 12th greatest stand-up comedian by Comedy Central in 2004. In 2007, he produced a film named “Bee Movie,” which was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature Film.

Is Jerry Seinfeld Dead or Alive?

Recently, news started circulating on social media platforms that Jerry Seinfeld had passed away. This news has left his fans and well-wishers in shock. However, we want to clarify that Jerry Seinfeld is still alive, and the news about his death is fake. According to sources, a Facebook user created a fake post about Jerry’s death story, which got one million likes within a few hours. This post has created chaos on social media platforms, and people are commenting in huge quantities. However, it is important to remember that Jerry Seinfeld is still alive and safe at his home.

Conclusion

Jerry Seinfeld is a famous personality who has won the hearts of millions of people worldwide with his unique observational humor. His death rumor has left his fans devastated, but we want to assure you that the news is fake. We hope that this article has provided you with all the necessary information about Jerry Seinfeld and his current status. Always remember to verify any news that you come across on social media platforms, as not everything you see or read online is true.