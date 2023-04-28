Death – Obituary News : Jerry Springer Dies at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

At the age of 79, Jerry Springer has passed away, according to Hits 96.

Iconic Talk Show Host Jerry Springer Passes Away at 79

On Thursday (April 27th), the world lost a legendary figure in the entertainment industry as Jerry Springer passed away peacefully at his home outside of Chicago, Illinois, at the age of 79. His representative revealed that his cause of death was pancreatic cancer.

Springer was known for his ability to connect with people, which was at the heart of his success in everything he tried, including politics, broadcasting, and even just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word. A spokesperson for the family stated, “He’s irreplaceable, and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart, and humor will live on.”

The Jerry Springer Show

Perhaps Springer’s most famous contribution to the world of entertainment was his infamous and unruly talk show, The Jerry Springer Show. The program ran for nearly three decades, from 1991 to 2018, and left an indelible mark on pop culture. The show tackled controversial topics and featured guests who were often at odds with each other, leading to heated arguments and even physical altercations.

Judge Jerry and The Masked Singer

After The Jerry Springer Show ended, Springer hosted the courtroom show Judge Jerry from 2019 to 2022. He made his final TV appearance on The Masked Singer in October of 2022.

Tributes Pour In

Following the news of Springer’s passing, several talk show hosts paid tribute to him on social media. Maury Povich, Loni Love, and Steve Wilkos all shared messages of condolences.

Wilkos, who played the security guard on The Jerry Springer Show, wrote, “Other than my father, Jerry was the most influential man in my life. Everything I have today I owe to Jerry. He was the smartest, most generous, kindest person I’ve ever known. My wife and I are devastated. We will miss him terribly.”

Springer’s passing is a significant loss for the entertainment industry, but his legacy and impact will undoubtedly live on.