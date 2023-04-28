Death – Obituary News : Jerry Springer Dies at Age 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

At the age of 79, Jerry Springer has passed away.

Controversial TV Host Jerry Springer Passes Away at 79

Jerry Springer, former mayor and news anchor, known for his controversial and sensational TV show where guests engaged in wild fights and explicit confrontations before an enthusiastic audience, has passed away at the age of 79.

The Jerry Springer Show

During its prime, The Jerry Springer Show achieved remarkable ratings, captivating viewers with its sensational content. The daytime talk show, filled with chair-throwing and expletive-laden arguments, became a guilty pleasure for many Americans throughout its 27-year run, even surpassing Oprah Winfrey’s show in popularity at one point.

A Friend’s Reflection

In a statement, Jene Galvin, a family spokesman and a friend of Springer since 1970, remarked on Jerry’s exceptional ability to connect with people, which played a crucial role in his success across various endeavors, be it politics, broadcasting, or simply engaging with strangers on the street for a photo or a friendly chat. Springer’s intelligence, heart, and humor will be cherished, even though his irreplaceable presence will be deeply missed.

Springer’s Humor

According to the statement, Jerry Springer passed away peacefully on Thursday at his residence in suburban Chicago after a short illness. On his Twitter profile, Jerry Springer humorously referred to himself as the “Talk show host and ringmaster of civilization’s end.” He often playfully advised people, with a touch of irony, that he hoped they would never appear on his show.

The Final Episodes

After airing more than 4,000 episodes, the show came to an end in 2018, remaining true to its core theme of sensationalism. Some of its final episodes featured provocative titles like “Stripper Sex Turned Me Straight,” “Stop Pimpin’ My Twin Sister,” and “Hooking Up With My Therapist.”

Springer’s Philosophy

During the late 1990s, when his daily show approached 7 million viewers, Springer released a “Too Hot For TV” video in which he defended the controversial content. He emphasized that television does not and should not dictate values but rather reflects the full spectrum of human experiences, encompassing the good, the bad, and the ugly. Springer asserted that the real threat to America and its cherished freedom lies in politicians and corporations attempting to control what each individual can watch, surpassing any potential harm caused by his guests on the show. Springer also maintained that the individuals appearing on his show willingly chose to subject themselves to any potential ridicule or humiliation that awaited them.

A Unique Beginning

Gerald Norman Springer, born on February 13, 1944, had a unique beginning as he entered the world in a London underground railway station that served as a bomb shelter during World War II. His parents, Richard and Margot, were German Jews who sought refuge in England to escape the Holocaust, tragically losing other relatives in Nazi gas chambers. When Jerry was five years old, his family immigrated to the United States and settled in the borough of Queens in New York City.

Political Career

Throughout his adult life, Jerry Springer actively engaged in politics and even considered running for governor of Ohio as recently as 2017. He first entered the political arena by serving as an aide in Robert F. Kennedy’s ill-fated presidential campaign in 1968. Following that, while working for a law firm in Cincinnati, Springer made an unsuccessful bid for Congress in 1970. However, he achieved success by being elected to the city council in 1971.

A Scandalous Resignation

In 1974, Jerry Springer made a sudden and surprising departure from the political scene in Cincinnati, which was described by The Cincinnati Enquirer as a move that shook the city’s political community. While Springer attributed his resignation to “very personal family considerations,” he omitted mentioning a vice investigation related to prostitution. In a candid revelation that could have easily served as material for his future shows, Springer admitted to having paid prostitutes using personal checks. At the time of his resignation, Springer was 30 years old and had married Micki Velton the previous year. The couple had a daughter named Katie but eventually divorced in 1994.

Connecting with “Regular Folks”

Although hosting his show placed limitations on Springer’s political ambitions, he fully embraced its impact and influence. In a fundraising infomercial in 2003, as he contemplated a potential run for the US Senate the following year, Springer referenced a quote from Jonah Goldberg, then a commentator for the National Review. Goldberg had cautioned about Springer’s ability to attract a diverse group of voters, including “slack-jawed yokels, hicks, weirdos, pervs and whatnots.” In the infomercial, Springer acknowledged the quote and expressed his desire to connect with “regular folks” who had not been born into privilege.