Death – Obituary News : Jerry Springer, Legendary TV Host, Dies at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

At the age of 79, the renowned TV host Jerry Springer passed away.

Jerry Springer, host of The Jerry Springer Show and former mayor of Cincinnati, has died at the age of 79. The show, which ran from 1991 to 2018, was famous for its outrageous guests who often ended up fighting each other as the audience chanted “Jerry! Jerry!”. Springer was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and died at his home in Chicago. A family spokeswoman, Jene Galvin, said: “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was the foundation of his success in everything he tried, whether it was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word…” Prior to his TV career, Springer worked in politics and served as Cincinnati’s mayor from 1977 to 1978.

At the start of each episode of The Jerry Springer Show, Springer proudly embraced the show’s silliness, calling it “the worst TV show of all time”. The show initially struggled to get ratings, but the producers decided to prioritise sensational guests who often ended up in the tabloids. The show went on to become one of the biggest TV hits of the decade.

Springer also hosted America’s Got Talent from 2007 to 2008 and Judge Jerry, a courtroom show which lasted for three seasons. He made several appearances on British television, co-hosting several episodes of This Morning in 1999 and The One Show from 2016 to 2018. He also launched two British talk shows, one for ITV in 2000 and another for Channel 5 the same year.

Springer appeared in the comedy sequel Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me for a scene in which Dr. Evil, Frau Farbissina and their son Scott are guests on his show. Director Jay Roach said of Springer’s willingness to participate in the scene: “Not only did he go for it, but he was full of enthusiasm and absolutely convincing when he started beating Mike [Myers].”

Springer was married to Mickey Welton from 1973 to 1994 and had one child. He considered running for the US Senate in 2000 and 2004 but withdrew each time due to negative associations with The Jerry Springer Show.

Subscribe to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews. Sign up now for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime Video for unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows.

Jerry Springer dies aged 79

Jerry Springer, former host of The Jerry Springer Show and former mayor of Cincinnati, has died at the age of 79. The show, which ran from 1991 to 2018, was famous for its outrageous guests who often ended up fighting each other as the audience chanted “Jerry! Jerry!”. Springer was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and died at his home in Chicago.

Springer’s success in politics and broadcasting

A family spokeswoman, Jene Galvin, said: “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was the foundation of his success in everything he tried, whether it was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word…” Prior to his TV career, Springer worked in politics and served as Cincinnati’s mayor from 1977 to 1978.

The Jerry Springer Show

At the start of each episode of The Jerry Springer Show, Springer proudly embraced the show’s silliness, calling it “the worst TV show of all time”. The show initially struggled to get ratings, but the producers decided to prioritise sensational guests who often ended up in the tabloids. The show went on to become one of the biggest TV hits of the decade.

Other TV appearances

Springer also hosted America’s Got Talent from 2007 to 2008 and Judge Jerry, a courtroom show which lasted for three seasons. He made several appearances on British television, co-hosting several episodes of This Morning in 1999 and The One Show from 2016 to 2018. He also launched two British talk shows, one for ITV in 2000 and another for Channel 5 the same year.

Austin Powers cameo

Springer appeared in the comedy sequel Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me for a scene in which Dr. Evil, Frau Farbissina and their son Scott are guests on his show. Director Jay Roach said of Springer’s willingness to participate in the scene: “Not only did he go for it, but he was full of enthusiasm and absolutely convincing when he started beating Mike [Myers].”

Personal life

Springer was married to Mickey Welton from 1973 to 1994 and had one child. He considered running for the US Senate in 2000 and 2004 but withdrew each time due to negative associations with The Jerry Springer Show.

Subscribe to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews. Sign up now for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime Video for unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows.