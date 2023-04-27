Death – Obituary News : Jerry Springer passes away at 79, cause of death revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The renowned talk show host Jerry Springer has passed away at the age of 79. The cause of his death has been revealed.

Iconic Talk Show Host and Former Mayor Jerry Springer Passes Away at 79

Jerry Springer, a beloved talk show host and former Mayor of Cincinnati, has passed away at the age of 79. According to a family spokesperson, Springer had been diagnosed with cancer a few months ago and passed away at his Chicago home after his condition took a turn for the worse.

Springer’s career was diverse, starting out as a politician and journalist before venturing into television. He served as Mayor of Cincinnati from 1977 to 1978 before becoming a household name as the host of his self-titled talk show from 1991 to 2018. The show was known for its explosive fights, family drama, hard-hitting topics, and biting satire, making it a ratings hit.

In addition to his talk show, Springer also hosted the second and third seasons of America’s Got Talent in 2007 and 2008. He debuted the Jerry Springer Podcast in 2015 and went on to host the courtroom show Judge Jerry from 2019 to 2022.

Despite his success in the entertainment world, Springer never forgot his roots. He remained a passionate advocate for social justice and continued to be involved in politics throughout his life.

Springer is survived by his daughter, Katie Springer, from his marriage to Micki Velton from 1973 to 1994. His passing is a great loss to the entertainment industry and to those who knew and loved him.

Celebrities and fans alike have taken to social media to share their condolences and memories of Springer. His legacy will undoubtedly live on for years to come.

HTML Headings:

Iconic Talk Show Host and Former Mayor Jerry Springer Passes Away at 79

A Diverse Career

A Ratings Hit

Continued Advocacy for Social Justice

A Great Loss

Celebrating His Legacy