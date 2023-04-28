Death – Obituary News : Jerry Springer Show Air Date & Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jerry Springer: The Life and Career of a Political Figure Turned Talk Show Icon

Jerry Springer, the famed talk show host, passed away at the age of 79 on Thursday, after battling a brief illness. While many remember him for his controversial show, “The Jerry Springer Show,” and his short-lived courtroom series, “Judge Jerry,” Springer had a diverse and intriguing career that spanned politics, journalism, and entertainment. Here’s a closer look at the life and legacy of Jerry Springer.

Early Life and Political Career

Born Gerald Norman Springer in London in 1944, Springer moved to New York City with his family when he was five years old. He went on to attend Tulane University and Northwestern University School of Law. After graduating, Springer worked as a political campaign aide and later became an aide to Senator Robert F. Kennedy. In 1970, he moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, and began his political career as a campaign adviser to the city’s mayor.

Springer was eventually elected to the Cincinnati City Council in 1971, where he served for five years. He was then elected to serve as mayor of Cincinnati in 1977, but his tenure was cut short by a sex scandal in 1978. Springer resigned from his position after it was revealed that he had paid for prostitutes with personal checks. However, he made a comeback in 1975 and won back his seat on council by addressing the issue directly in his campaign ads.

Journalism Career

After leaving politics, Springer transitioned into journalism. He worked as a political commentator and reporter for WLWT-TV in Cincinnati during the 1980s and 1990s. During this time, he earned 10 local Emmy awards for his reporting.

The Jerry Springer Show

Springer’s most well-known role was as the host of “The Jerry Springer Show,” which debuted in 1991 and ran until 2018. The show was known for its outrageous and often controversial topics, which included everything from paternity tests to fights between guests. Despite criticism from some who viewed the show as exploitative, it was a ratings success and became a cultural phenomenon.

Other Television Work

In addition to “The Jerry Springer Show,” Springer hosted a variety of other television programs over the years. He starred in the 1998 film “Ringmaster,” which was loosely based on his talk show. He also hosted “America’s Got Talent” for one season in 2007 and was a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2006.

More recently, Springer hosted “Judge Jerry,” a courtroom series that debuted in 2019. The show was similar in format to other popular courtroom shows like “Judge Judy” and “The People’s Court.” However, it was canceled in March 2022 after just three seasons.

Personal Life

Springer was married to Micki Velton from 1973 to 1994. The couple had one daughter together, Katie Springer, who was born in 1976.

Legacy

Jerry Springer will be remembered for his colorful career and larger-than-life personality. He may have been controversial at times, but he was also a trailblazer in the world of daytime television. He will be missed by his fans and colleagues alike.