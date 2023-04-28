Death – Obituary News : Jerry Springer’s Cause of Death Confirmed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A close friend of Jerry Springer has confirmed the reason for his passing.

Jerry Springer, Notorious TV Host and Former Mayor of Cincinnati, Dies at 79 from Pancreatic Cancer

The cause of Jerry Springer’s death has been confirmed by his longtime friend and spokesperson Jean Galvin. The infamous TV host and former mayor of Cincinnati died on Thursday in suburban Chicago at the age of 79. Springer was the face of his eponymous show, an over-the-top cultural phenomenon, for nearly 30 years.

Pancreatic cancer was the reason for his demise, as confirmed by Galvin to NBC News on Thursday. According to Page Six, Springer was diagnosed with the illness only a few months ago, which came as a shock to his fans.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” Galvin told multiple outlets on Thursday. “He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

While many fans mourned Springer’s death this week, not everyone remembers him fondly. In the wake of his death, many transgender people and their allies have spoken out about the harm his show caused them. “Jerry Springer” was one of the few shows in the 1990s where openly trans women were visible at all, and the host typically exploited them for entertainment.

Fellow talk show host Maury Povich paid tribute to Springer on Twitter Thursday, describing him as “joyful, smart and, in his own way, a unique showman” (though he acknowledged they were “friendly rivals”). Povich also mentioned that Springer loved to tell jokes, even if they were stale.

The “Jerry Springer” show launched in 1991 as a space for political commentary, but it was revamped in 1994 to its better-known rage-fueled format. It ran until 2018, becoming a staple of daytime television.

HTML Headings:

Jerry Springer, Notorious TV Host and Former Mayor of Cincinnati, Dies at 79 from Pancreatic Cancer

Springer’s Cause of Death Confirmed by Longtime Friend and Spokesperson Jean Galvin

Springer’s Ability to Connect with People Remembered Fondly by Galvin

Transgender Community Speaks Out About Harm Caused by the “Jerry Springer” Show

Talk Show Host Maury Povich Pays Tribute to “Joyful, Smart” Jerry Springer

The “Jerry Springer” Show: From Political Commentary to Rage-Fueled Entertainment