The cause of death of Jerry Springer has been disclosed.

Jerry Springer, the iconic talk show host known for his outrageous and controversial program, passed away on Thursday afternoon in Chicago at the age of 79. Born in London, Springer was raised in Queens, New York, and spent his career in the public eye as a politician and television personality.

Springer’s namesake show, which aired for 27 seasons, was a cultural phenomenon that often depicted mayhem, disorder, and dysfunction. The show was syndicated on Channel 11, and Springer became known for his signature catchphrase, “Take care of yourself, and each other.”

Despite the controversy surrounding his show, Springer was widely beloved by fans and industry professionals alike. He was a frequent guest at PIX11 News’ studios, where he often discussed his show and shared his thoughts on politics and social issues.

News of Springer’s death came as a shock to many, as his battle with pancreatic cancer had been kept private. According to a representative of the family, Springer passed away peacefully on Thursday surrounded by loved ones.

“I didn’t even know he was sick,” said Steve Wilkos, Springer’s security guard on the show, in a phone interview. “I saw him about a month ago when he visited New York, and he came to visit me. We went out for cigars and caught up on old times.”

The news of Springer’s passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes from fans and colleagues, who have praised him for his groundbreaking work in the entertainment industry. Many have also shared stories of the impact Springer had on their lives, both through his show and his personal interactions with them.

While Springer’s legacy will always be tied to his wild and unconventional program, his impact on popular culture and the entertainment industry as a whole cannot be overstated. He will be remembered as a trailblazer who pushed the boundaries of what was possible on television and challenged audiences to confront their own biases and beliefs.

As news of his death continues to spread, fans and colleagues alike are mourning the loss of a true icon and remembering the impact he had on their lives. Jerry Springer may be gone, but his legacy will live on for generations to come.