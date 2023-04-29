Death – Obituary News : Jerry Springer’s Cause of Death Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The cause of Jerry Springer’s death has been disclosed by News sources without any reference to Fox.

Longtime TV Host Jerry Springer Dies at 79

Former Cincinnati mayor and television host Jerry Springer has passed away at the age of 79 due to pancreatic cancer, according to his representative Linda Shafran.

Connecting with People Was Key to Success

Springer was known for his ability to connect with people, which was a key factor in his success in politics, broadcasting, and as the host of the tabloid talk show, “The Jerry Springer Show.” According to Jene Galvin, a spokesman for the family and lifelong friend, Springer’s ability to connect with people was the foundation of all his endeavors.

“The Jerry Springer Show” and Criticism

“The Jerry Springer Show” premiered in 1991 and became a sensation, with over 4,000 episodes before it ended in 2018. However, both Springer and his show were often criticized for popularizing “trash TV” due to the outrageous guests he hosted. Springer himself did not mind the label of “grandfather of trash TV,” acknowledging that his show was one of the first to present such outrageousness.

A Private Battle with Cancer

Springer had not made his cancer diagnosis public before his death. His passing is a loss for the entertainment industry and for those who admired his ability to connect with people, despite the criticism his show received.