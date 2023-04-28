Death – Obituary News : Jerry Springer’s Death Cause Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The reason for Jerry Springer’s passing has been disclosed.

Former Cincinnati Mayor and Legendary TV Host Jerry Springer Passes Away at 79

Jerry Springer, the former mayor of Cincinnati and the iconic host of “The Jerry Springer Show,” has passed away at the age of 79. Springer’s family spokesperson confirmed his death, which came shortly after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Springer’s tabloid talk show was famous for its outrageous arguments and physical fights between guests, often resulting in thrown chairs and bleeped-out profanity. The show featured segments with titles such as “trick or cheaters” and “confront this dominatrix,” and its guests ranged from cheating spouses and ex-lovers to strippers and self-proclaimed rednecks.

Springer was known as the “grandfather of trash TV,” and he himself acknowledged that the description was probably accurate. He admitted that his show had no redeeming social value other than providing escapism for its viewers.

“The Jerry Springer Show” aired for more than 25 years and produced over 4,000 episodes before coming to an end in 2018. Despite its controversial nature, the show had a loyal following and became a cultural phenomenon in the US and abroad.

Springer’s career in media and politics spanned several decades. He served as the mayor of Cincinnati from 1977 to 1978 and later became a political commentator for various news outlets. He also hosted several other TV shows, including “America’s Got Talent” and “Baggage.”

Tributes to Springer have poured in from fans and colleagues across the entertainment industry. Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres tweeted, “Jerry Springer was a pioneer in the entertainment industry, always pushing the envelope and creating new formats. He was kind and generous to me, and I will never forget his support. He will be missed.”

In addition to his work in the media, Springer was also a passionate advocate for social justice and civil rights. He supported various causes, including LGBTQ+ rights and the fight against poverty and homelessness.

Springer’s legacy as a trailblazer in the entertainment industry and a dedicated public servant will live on through his contributions to American culture and his impact on the lives of countless individuals. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans around the world.