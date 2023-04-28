Death – Obituary News : Jerry Springer’s Death Cause Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The cause of death of Jerry Springer has been revealed.

Jerry Springer, Iconic Host of ‘The Jerry Springer Show’, Dies at 79 from Pancreatic Cancer

Jerry Springer, whose real name was Gerald, was an American broadcaster, journalist, actor and former lawyer. He was best known for being the host of the popular TV programme ‘The Jerry Springer Show’ – which ran for 27 years. However, the iconic chat show host passed away aged 79 on April 27, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Springer’s family has said in a statement that he passed away peacefully while at his home in Chicago. Family spokesman Jene Galvin tells TMZ that “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word.” It has now been confirmed by Springer’s publicist Linda Shafran that his death was a result of his battle with cancer. The icon was reportedly diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a few months ago. Springer’s longtime friend, Rabbi Sandford Kopnick, tells People that the former Cincinnati mayor’s ‘illness was sudden’ and that he visited him only just last week.

Before embarking on an iconic TV career, Springer pursued a career in politics. He campaigned to be elected to US Congress in 1970, however, he was unsuccessful. In 1971, Springer was then elected to Cincinnati’s City Council before becoming mayor in 1977 – which he served for only one term. Before launching The Jerry Springer Show, he was a news anchor and commentator at WLWT in Ohio.

His popular show aired in 1991 and at one point during the 90s, it became so popular that at one point, it topped Oprah Winfrey’s programme in several cities. The programme went off the air in 2018 – leading to Springer starring in the courtroom show Judge Jerry. His final TV appearance came on last season’s The Masked Singer, in which he performed a Frank Sinatra classic ‘The Way You Look Tonight’ while dressed as ‘The Beetle’.

Many celebrities have taken to social media and paid tribute. Ex-Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan writes: “Jeez, this sucks. RIP Jerry Springer, 79. TV icon and such an intelligent, warm, funny man. Loved working with him (on @AGT), loved hanging out with him (we lived in the same hotel for 2yrs), loved arguing with him (he loved politics), loved everything about him. Gutting.”

Jerry Springer will be missed by many as he was a kind, generous and intelligent person, who was not best represented on his television show. His ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried. He leaves behind a legacy that will always be remembered.