Death – Obituary News : Jerry Springer’s Death Cause Unveiled

The reason behind Jerry Springer’s passing has been disclosed.

Jerry Springer’s Death: Shock and Sadness Among Friends and Colleagues

The sudden death of television talk show host Jerry Springer has left his closest friends and colleagues stunned. He passed away on April 27, with news of any illness being kept private until then.

Unexpected Illness

Even former “bodyguard” Steve Wilkos, who worked with Springer on his show, admits he had no idea the host was suffering from an illness. Wilkos recalls meeting with Springer for a cigar about a month prior to his passing, where they took a walk down memory lane. Looking back, Wilkos believes this may have been Springer’s way of saying goodbye without actually saying it.

“He embraced me. He hugged me like he had never done before and he was telling me he loves me,” Wilkos says.

Geraldo Rivera, another colleague of Springer’s, expressed shock upon hearing the news.

Cause of Death

Springer’s representative confirmed that the cause of death was pancreatic cancer. The 79-year-old passed away at home in Chicago, surrounded by loved ones.

Springer’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried, whether that was politics, broadcasting, or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word.

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart, and humor will live on,” says family friend Jene Galvin.

Reaction from Colleagues

Many of Springer’s ’90s and early ’00s television colleagues expressed sadness and shock at his passing.

“He was not only a colleague but a friend,” says Maury Povich.

Whoopi Goldberg remembers Springer as a “great guy,” while Sally Jessy Raphael says he will be missed. Montel Williams sent thoughts and prayers to Springer’s family and friends.

Legacy

Prior to hosting his show, Springer was a lawyer, newscaster, and the mayor of Cincinnati. He was married to Micki Velton until 1994, and they had one daughter, Katie.

The Jerry Springer Show was known for being a pioneer in “trash TV,” often bringing one person to the stage to discuss a conflict before introducing their combatant. These interactions would typically become violent, and when that happened, the crowd cheered wildly, chanting, “Jerry, Jerry, Jerry!”

During an interview with David Letterman in 1998, Springer insisted that the action on his show was authentic, but admitted that some producers overreached and encouraged violence. He also showcased his humility by admitting that the show was “stupid,” which made the whole thing work.

