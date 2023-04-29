Death – Obituary News : Jerry Springer’s Death Cause Unveiled

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jerry Springer, long-time television host and former mayor of Cincinnati, passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 79, according to his representative Linda Shafran. Springer’s death was announced on Thursday, and his longtime friend and family spokesman Jene Galvin released a statement saying, “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting, or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word.”

Springer’s most famous show, “The Jerry Springer Show,” premiered in 1991 and ran for over 4,000 episodes before ending in 2018. The show was criticized for popularizing “trash TV” due to its often outrageous guests. However, Springer embraced this label and once told CNN that he didn’t mind being referred to as the “grandfather of trash TV.” He said during the show’s 20th anniversary in 2010, “It’s probably accurate. I don’t know what the award for that is, but I think it is true that we were probably one of the first shows to present some of the outrageousness we have.”

Springer was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer but had not publicly shared his diagnosis prior to his death. His passing has left many fans and colleagues in mourning.

