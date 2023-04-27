Death – Obituary News : Jerry Springer’s Death Reported

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jerry Springer, well-known television personality, has sadly passed away.

Jerry Springer, Former WWE Host and Talk Show Icon, Passes Away at Age 79

Jerry Springer, a beloved former host of WWE Too Hot To Handle and former guest host of WWE Raw in February 2010, has passed away at the age of 79, leaving behind a legacy of entertainment and controversy that has captivated audiences around the world.

Springer was best known for his long-running talk show, The Jerry Springer Show, which premiered in 1991 and ran for nearly three decades. Known for its outrageous and often controversial content, the show became a cultural icon and established Springer as a household name.

A spokesperson for Springer’s family, Jene Galvin, released a statement paying tribute to the late host: “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word. He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

In addition to his work on The Jerry Springer Show, Springer also made a name for himself in the world of professional wrestling. He hosted WWE Too Hot To Handle, a WWE Network exclusive that ran for one season and chronicled some of the most outrageous and shocking moments from the company’s television history. Springer’s ability to connect with audiences and his natural charisma made him a popular choice as a guest host for WWE Raw in 2010.

Springer’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and condolences from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry. WrestleTalk, a popular wrestling news and commentary website, sent their condolences to Springer’s family.

Jerry Springer’s legacy as a beloved talk show host and WWE personality will continue to live on, and his impact on popular culture will be felt for generations to come.

Watch the tribute video below to celebrate the life and career of Jerry Springer.

