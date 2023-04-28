Death – Obituary News : Jerry Springer’s Death: What Happened to Him?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the cause of Jerry Springer’s death? Find out here!

Jerry Springer Dies at 79 After Battle with Pancreatic Cancer

The world was saddened by the news that Jerry Springer, the iconic talk show host and former Mayor of Cincinnati, had passed away at the age of 79. According to his family spokesperson, Springer died peacefully on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at his suburban Chicago home after battling pancreatic cancer.

Who was Jerry Springer?

Jerry Springer, whose birth name was Gerald Norman Springer, was a versatile American personality. He was born on February 13, 1944, in London, England, to parents who were escaping the Holocaust. He grew up in Queens, New York City, and attended Northwestern University School of Law, where he earned his law degree.

Springer started his political career by working for Robert Kennedy’s campaign in 1968. He later served as a Cincinnati City Council member and became the 56th Mayor of Cincinnati from 1977 to 1978. He also worked as a local news anchor in Cincinnati and won numerous Regional Emmy Awards for his commentary.

Springer gained widespread fame as the host of the talk show Jerry Springer, which aired from 1991 to 2018. Though often controversial, the show was immensely popular, and Springer is credited with pioneering the emergence of “trash TV” in the 1990s. In addition to his talk show, Springer hosted the Jerry Springer Podcast starting in 2015 and America’s Got Talent from 2007 to 2008. He also hosted the courtroom show Judge Jerry from 2019 to 2022.

Cause of Death

Following the announcement from Jerry Springer’s family that the talk show host had passed away on Thursday after a “brief illness,” it has been confirmed that his death was caused by cancer. Specifically, his publicist, Linda Shafran, has confirmed that he died of pancreatic cancer. According to Rabbi Sandford Kopnick, a longtime friend and religious leader at The Valley Temple in Cincinnati, Springer’s illness was sudden and he had not been sick for an extended period of time.

The 79-year-old TV host passed away only a short time after being diagnosed with cancer. Rabbi Kopnick recently visited Springer last week before his passing.

Legacy

Jerry Springer will be remembered as a versatile and influential personality in American media and politics. He leaves behind a legacy of pioneering and controversial television, as well as a successful career in law and politics. He is survived by his one child and will be greatly missed by his fans and loved ones.

