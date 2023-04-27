Death – Obituary News : Jerry Springer’s Influence on WWE’s Attitude Era Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former WWE Host Jerry Springer has passed away, with wrestling writer Vince Russo sharing how Springer’s influence played a role in shaping The Attitude Era.

Former WWE RAW Guest Host Jerry Springer Passes Away at 79 After Battle with Pancreatic Cancer

Jerry Springer, a former WWE RAW guest host, passed away on Thursday morning at his home near Chicago. The 79-year-old had been battling pancreatic cancer for a few months, and his illness worsened significantly in the past month. According to a family spokesperson, Springer passed away peacefully after a brief illness.

Springer was a well-known figure in American politics and entertainment, hosting “The Jerry Springer Show” for 27 years. Before his career in television, he ran a failed campaign for the United States Congress in 1970 and was later elected to Cincinnati’s City Council in 1971. In 1977, he became the Cincinnati Mayor, serving for one term. He also hosted “Judge Jerry,” a courtroom TV show that aired for three seasons.

In addition to his work in politics and television, Springer made multiple WWE TV appearances over the years. He hosted RAW in 2010, worked with WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins in 2014, and hosted his “WWE Too Hot For TV” show on the WWE Network in 2015.

Springer was also a major influence on the WWE Attitude Era. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo paid tribute to Springer on Twitter, revealing that he and Ed Ferrara used to watch Springer episodes before booking the next episode of RAW. Russo wrote, “Make NO BONES ABOUT IT-‘The Jerry Springer Show’ was 100% the INSPIRATION behind the @WWE Attitude Era. ‘Fast’ Eddie Ferrara and myself would sit there and watch episode after episode of Springer as we wrote next week’s show. Jerry-RIP-and THANK YOU!”

Springer’s passing has saddened many in the entertainment and wrestling industries. WrestlingHeadlines.com will keep readers updated on further developments.

