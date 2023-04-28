Death – Obituary News : Jerry Springer’s Net Worth Revealed at Age 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary TV host Jerry Springer passes away at 77 after battling cancer

Jerry Springer, who hosted the infamous Jerry Springer Show for 27 years, passed away at his home in Chicago at the age of 77 after being diagnosed with cancer a few months ago. Springer was known for his outrageous guests and the audience chant of “Jerry, Jerry, Jerry.”

TMZ reported that Springer’s illness had taken a turn for the worse recently. A spokesperson for his family, Jene Galvin, said that “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word. He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart, and humor will live on.”

A successful media career

Springer’s exact net worth is not known, although it has been estimated to be in the region of $75M. The TV anchor was reportedly paid $10 million every year according to his contract. Springer was born in London in 1944 and emigrated to the US with his parents at age four. He majored in political science before becoming a political advisor to Robert F. Kennedy.

Springer was elected to Cincinnati City Council in 1971 but resigned in 1974 after a scandal involving a sex worker. He moved into broadcasting when he was hired as a commenter for Cincinnati’s WLWT. The infamous Jerry Springer talk show aired for the first time on September 30, 1991. As well as hosting the Jerry Springer Show, he appeared on America’s Got Talent and hosted Judge Jerry.