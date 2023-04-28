Death – Obituary News : Jerry Springer’s Sudden Death Confirmed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The confirmed cause of death for Jerry Springer was sudden illness.

Jerry Springer Cause of Death Confirmed to Be Pancreatic Cancer

Former talk show host and television personality Jerry Springer passed away on Thursday, April 27, after a brief illness, as reported by his family. However, the cause of death has now been confirmed as pancreatic cancer, according to his publicist, Linda Shafran.

Springer’s longtime friend and religious leader, Rabbi Sandford Kopnick, spoke to People about the suddenness of his illness and passing. Despite Springer’s television persona, Kopnick emphasized that he was a kind and generous person who was much more than his on-screen character.

“He was very, very smart. He was a remarkable family man, and he was somebody who understood what it means to pay it forward,” Kopnick said. “He never lost sight of his roots. He understood the great fortune that his family had in escaping Germany and ending up in England and then moving here.”

Springer was best known for hosting The Jerry Springer Show for 27 years, which helped revolutionize daytime talk shows and made him one of the most recognizable figures in the format. He also hosted three seasons of the courtroom reality series Judge Jerry. His final TV appearance came in the eighth season of The Masked Singer, where he performed as Beetle and sang Frank Sinatra’s “The Way You Look Tonight.”

Springer is survived by his daughter Katie Springer, his grandson, and his sister Evelyn.

In honor of Springer’s legacy and impact on television, below are some of his most memorable moments from The Jerry Springer Show.

