Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Gospel indicates that Jesus Christ did not pass away due to being crucified.

Ancient Bible Found in Ankara Museum: Vatican Evaluates Controversial Gospel of Barnabas

The discovery of an ancient Bible in the museum of Ankara, Turkey, has sparked controversy and intrigue among scholars and religious experts around the world. The Vatican has taken particular interest in the discovery, as it contains several apocryphal texts, including the highly-debated Gospel of Barnabas. The Gospel, believed to be written by one of Jesus’ disciples, has been the subject of intense debate for centuries, with some scholars arguing that it is a forgery, while others maintain its authenticity.

According to reports, the Bible was found in the year 2000, but was kept a secret for several years due to its controversial content. It was only recently that the Vatican requested to evaluate the text, in order to gain a better understanding of the apocryphal texts contained within. The discovery has caused a stir among religious experts, as it sheds new light on the life and teachings of Jesus, and challenges many of the traditional beliefs and teachings of Christianity.

The Gospel of Barnabas, in particular, has caused much controversy, as it portrays Jesus as a prophet rather than the son of God. It also contradicts many of the teachings of the New Testament, including the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus. Instead, it claims that Judas Iscariot was crucified in Jesus’ place, and that Jesus himself ascended to heaven without suffering death.

The discovery of the ancient Bible has also raised questions about the authenticity of other religious texts, including the New Testament. Some scholars argue that the Gospel of Barnabas was excluded from the New Testament because it challenged the authority of the early Christian church, and was considered heretical. Others, however, maintain that it is a forgery, created in the Middle Ages in order to promote Islamic beliefs and challenge the teachings of Christianity.

Despite the controversy surrounding the Gospel of Barnabas, the discovery of the ancient Bible has provided valuable insights into the history and evolution of Christianity. It offers a glimpse into the beliefs and teachings of early Christians, and challenges many of the assumptions and beliefs that have developed over the centuries. As scholars continue to study and analyze the text, it is likely that new discoveries will be made, shedding even more light on the life and teachings of Jesus, and the origins of Christianity.