Death – Obituary News : Jewish Author Harold Kushner dies at 88

Harold Kushner, the renowned Jewish author and spiritual leader, passed away at the age of 88. Kushner was widely known for his best-selling book “When Bad Things Happen to Good People,” which brought comfort and solace to countless individuals grappling with life’s challenging moments.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1935, Kushner was raised in an Orthodox Jewish household. He received his undergraduate degree from Columbia University and went on to earn a master’s degree in Hebrew literature from the Jewish Theological Seminary. Kushner served as a congregational rabbi for 24 years before becoming a lecturer and author.

In addition to his literary contributions, Kushner was a prominent figure in the Jewish community, serving as the rabbi of Temple Israel in Natick, Massachusetts, for over 20 years. He was also a passionate advocate for interfaith dialogue and cooperation, believing that all religions shared a fundamental commitment to peace and justice.

Kushner’s most famous work, “When Bad Things Happen to Good People,” was published in 1981 and quickly became a best-seller. The book offered a compassionate and insightful perspective on the problem of evil and suffering, arguing that God does not cause suffering but rather provides comfort and strength to those who endure it.

Kushner’s other works include “Living a Life That Matters,” “How Good Do We Have to Be?,” and “The Lord Is My Shepherd: Healing Wisdom of the Twenty-third Psalm.” He was also a frequent contributor to The New York Times and The Washington Post on issues related to faith and spirituality.

Kushner’s passing has been widely mourned by members of the Jewish community and beyond. His teachings and writings continue to inspire and comfort individuals facing life’s challenges, and his legacy will undoubtedly endure for generations to come.

